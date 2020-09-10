Salma Hayek, 54, Shares Sultry Throwback Snaps Of Her Plunging Black Dress And White Pearls

Salma Hayek gave her social media followers an eyeful with her latest steamy throwback pictures that showed off her little black dress.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The actress had her dark hair parted to the side as she gave a sultry look toward the camera in one of the snaps. She looked off into the distance in another. For the third, she flashed a smile as she looked straight into the camera.

It was not clear exactly when the photos were taken, as the actress is fond of sharing throwback posts from all points of her modeling and acting career with her followers. She appeared to be significantly younger in the series, with some commenters taking note of the differences in her appearance between the time the snaps were taken and today.

The post captured some viral attention, racking up more than 200,000 likes in a little over an hour after being posted. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to offer some praise for her ageless good looks.

“So extremely beautiful,” one wrote.

“Such a beauty,” another fan shared.

“So young and pretty,” another added.

Others noted that the 54-year-old looks just as good today as when the photos were taken. And like many of her other posts, the pictures garnered some international attention, with well-wishers sharing a number of compliments for the Mexican American star in Spanish and others including emoji of flags from around the globe. Hayek also went bilingual for the caption, writing a phrase both in English and Spanish.

The set of pictures showing Hayek in her plunging black dress and string of white pearls had already been popular on the internet, with many fans sharing them across social media and websites using them in stories about Hayek dating back a number of years.

Fans get plenty of “Throwback Thursday” posts from Hayek, including one earlier this month in which she appeared mesmerized during a meeting with Beyonce. Like the one shared this week, the reminiscent photo earned some viral attention from her 15.8 million followers, attracting tens of thousands of likes and plenty of gushing comments about the powerful pair. In another Instagram post shared earlier this summer, Hayek wore her hair up as she posed on the red carpet in her younger days.