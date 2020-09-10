‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Brooke Apologizes To Katie Before Reaching A Stunning Conclusion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 11 hint that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) actually offers someone an apology. She tells Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that she’s sorry for kissing Bill. After opening their hearts to each other, the sisters will realize that they were being manipulated by Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), per SheKnows Soaps.

A Repentant Sister Asks For Forgiveness

On Wednesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful,Katie told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she was still furious with her sister and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for kissing each other. She was trying to pick up the pieces of her life after breaking up with Bill. She was struggling after their betrayal but was determined to move on with her life.

However, Katie also told Ridge that she didn’t understand why he married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Despite Brooke kissing Bill, she knew that her sister only loved him. Ridge was surprised by her admission, as seen in the image below. He also told his ex-wife that Katie was rooting for them.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Brooke will seize the opportunity to sincerely ask for her sibling’s forgiveness. She knows that she was out of line when she kissed Bill. She shouldn’t have let herself be carried away and should have considered Katie’s family before locking lips with the media mogul. While Katie may not be ready to let go of Brooke’s transgressions, they will have a heart-to-heart.

The Logans Reach A Stunning Conclusion

Brooke and Katie will conclude that they were manipulated from the start. It was Quinn who uploaded the smooching video to the digital photo album because of her and Brooke’s rivalry. Although she succeeded in breaking up “Bridge,” she didn’t mind that Katie and Bill’s relationship was collateral damage.

Katie will tell Brooke that she heard Quinn and the media mogul talking about how he had declared his love to her. Afterward, she confronted Bill about his feelings for her sibling and had ended their relationship.

The siblings will realize that the only reason that Quinn and Bill discussed his conversation with Brooke, was because she had sent him to the Logan estate. Quinn wanted Bill to convince his ex to take him back.

Katie and Brooke suddenly understand that Quinn has been behind everything. She used Bill to drive Ridge away from his former wife and succeeded in her efforts. Now that they are finally on to her game plan, will they discover Quinn’s other dark secrets? Brooke and Katie will be seething when they realize that Quinn has masterminded their downfall.