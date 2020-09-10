Iggy Azalea Wows In Tight-Fitted Black Corset-Style Dress

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Australian rapper is no stranger to showing off her glamorous ensembles and her most recent upload is no exception.

The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” hitmaker stunned in a black dress that featured a corset-style bodice. The garment had thin straps and displayed her decolletage. Azalea showcased her hourglass figure and the number of tattoos on the lower part of her right arm. According to Steal Her Style, the beauty has 16 tattoos inked all over her body.

She kept her nails short and decorated them with white polish. Azalea kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put in a pair of large hoop earrings. She styled her long blond hair up and tied her locks up with a black bandana.

The 30-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was snapped outdoors from the thighs-up. The chart-topping artist rested her elbow on the wall beside her and placed her other hand on her hip. She tilted her head to the side slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with an intense look and her lips slightly parted. The songstress showcased a hint of her profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the next slide, Azalea sported a similar pose. However, she opened her mouth wider while facing the camera.

For her caption, Azalea credited her hairstylist, Peter Savic, and makeup artist, Eros Mua, for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 640,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.7 million followers.

“Come through with the Anna Nicole Smith vibes Iggs,” one user wrote.

“OMGGGGG, you so PERFECT!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl I ain’t even gone tell u how dope that dress is I’m jealous Iggy,” remarked a third fan.

“I can’t handle how hot she is. It’s unreal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a mini black dress that featured the Chicago Bulls logo across the front, including the team’s iconic bull in red. The sporty garment with no sleeves fell above her upper thigh and had distressed detailing at the bottom. Azalea sported her long wavy locks down with a middle part while rocking short nails.