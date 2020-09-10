Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tie-Dye Thong In Italy

Deborah Tramitz took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, to share a racy update that highlighted her bombshell curves. The new post showed the German model flaunting her pert derriere in a skimpy thong bikini.

In the update, Deborah rocked a tie-dye two-piece swimsuit. The tiny top featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. From what was visible, the swimwear was cut so small that it failed to cover her bust entirely. As a result, her sideboob was seen. Thin straps were tied over her shoulders for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

The matching thong bikini bottoms that she wore allowed her to display a generous amount of skin. The waistband clung to her slim waistline, and the back of the garment perfectly showcased her perky booty. The light-colored bathing suit made her sun-kissed skin evident.

The internet personality rocked the skimpy bathing suit at a scenic waterfront hotel in Italy. According to the geotag, she was at the Hotel Du Lac & Wellness Harmony at the famous Lake Garda. She was standing with her toned backside facing the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. She leaned on what looked like a windowsill, gazing at nature. The view in front of her showed breathtaking views of the mountains.

In the next pic, she stood with her back straight. She looked down on her hand, which was placed on the flat surface. The angle showed her face from the side. She was smiling as the photographer took the shot.

Deborah decided to wear her blonde locks loose and styled its long strands into sleek, straight strands, which suited her nicely. In the caption, she expressed her shared how she felt about the “mountain view,” adding a side note about not posting for so long.

As of this writing, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 23,400 likes and 320-plus comments. Many of her avid followers took to the comments section to write various messages. Many of them mentioned how gorgeous she looked, while countless admirers raved about her cheeky display. Some social media supporters had difficulty expressing their feelings about the share, using emoji instead.

“Sunshine is back! You are the light of the world!” one of her followers wrote.

“I wish you share more of your adventures with us. It would be nice to see what you’re up to daily. In my honest opinion, you are the most beautiful woman alive,” gushed another admirer.

“Mountains are gorgeous, and you make them even more so,” wrote a third fan.