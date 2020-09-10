Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Semi-Transparent Thong Bodysuit

Chantel Jeffries added a couple of new snaps to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, in which she flaunted her curves in a thong bodysuit.

The DJ wore a brown bodysuit made of a semi-transparent material that featured rows of glitzy embellishments along the bodice and darker, ribbed strips of fabric along the neckline and thighs. The neckline dipped low on Chantel’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her generous cleavage. Combined with the spaghetti straps, the model flaunted plenty of skin along her upper body. The bodysuit was cut high at the hips and pinched in at the pelvis, exposing Chantel’s long legs.

Chantel completed the look with her long, dark hair styled in four braids trailing from the top and bottom of her head. She also showed off a set of multicolored nails and outlined her eyes in sparkly accessories.

The post consisted of two photos, both taken in front of a white backdrop. In the first, the model stood with her front facing the camera and her arms raised while she held two of the braids away from her head. She looked directly at the photographer with her lips slightly parted and her eyes wide.

In the second snap, Chantel posed with her side facing the camera. She bent her legs and placed her arms between her knees while pushing her booty out behind her. Viewers got an eyeful of her sculpted backside and long, lean legs. They could also see two tattoos — one on the back of her hip and the other on the side of her rib cage. Chantel pursed her lips and looked over her shoulder at the photographer. The position also allowed her to flaunt a bit of cleavage.

In the caption of the post, Chantel tagged Savage X Fenty, which is a lingerie brand created by singer Rihanna and the brand behind the outfit. The photo set proved popular among the DJ’s 4.7 million followers, earning more than 270,000 likes and over 800 comments within the first day. The comments section was filled with compliments on Chantel’s figure and her outfit.

“Out of this world,” one Instagram user commented.

“Imagine being this perfff,” another follower wrote, following up with two heart-eyed emoji and a red heart for emphasis.

“Chantel is my kryptonite,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Chantel showed off some serious skin in a cheeky bikini. The swimwear featured a plunging neckline and accentuated her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. The snaps also earned plenty of attention from her followers.