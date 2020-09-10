Kaley Cuoco Beams In Post Honoring Her Big Break And Special Connection To Jennifer Aniston

Kaley Cuoco was met with a surprise when she first stepped into the dressing room for her latest project — a reminder of her big break in show business and the special connection she shares with Jennifer Aniston.

Cuoco took to Instagram this week to upload a picture of a framed poster for the movie Picture Perfect, a 1997 romantic comedy starring Aniston just after she had made her own big break on Friends. Cuoco flashed a smile as she stood next to the poster and explained to fans that the film was special for her as well, as one of the first real “parts” she got as a child actor.

As Cuoco explained, she actually got her name in the credits for the film, even though she was the very last person listed and was credited only as “little girl.” Cuoco, who would have been 11 at the time Picture Perfect was released, stated in the caption that her only line ended up getting cut in the editing process, but all that she could remember was gathering up the courage to tell Aniston “how much I loved her.”

Cuoco wrote that Aniston was a “gem” to her back then, just as she still is today. Cuoco added that it’s funny to see things come full circle as she is now the star of her latest project.

With The Big Bang Theory behind her, Cuoco has been working on the mini-series The Flight Attendant, which includes her first-ever role as executive producer. She told USA Today that she came across a snippet of the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian that inspired the series and immediately saw its potential.

“I read one little snippet, a line (about) the book on Amazon. It just was one sentence and I got this weird chill,” she said. “I called my team and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to look at the rights to this book.’ And their first question was, ‘OK, so you read the book? You loved the book? And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I totally read the book.’ I had not read the book, but something said to me, ‘Jump on this.’ … Once they started getting into it, I read it really fast.”

Cuoco has been using her social media presence to build anticipation for the series and share updates, including posting some of the looks she will be sporting as she plays a flight attendant at the center of a mystery.