Saweetie Sizzles In Lilac Bikini Top With Matching Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for her bold taste in fashion and didn’t disappoint for her most recent post.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a lilac bikini top that featured very thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. To complete the outfit, Saweetie wore strappy heels that gave her an extra bit of height. She styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down while accessorizing herself with large hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a necklace featuring an anime pendant. Saweetie rocked short nails decorated with white polish and large black-and-white sunglasses.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from a higher angle while leaning back on a car in the middle of a road. Saweetie parted her legs wide open and placed her handbag in between. She rested her other arm on the vehicle behind her and looked up at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Saweetie took a selfie of herself holding her phone to her ear while sporting a pouty expression.

In the third frame, she stood up in front of the car and pushed her booty out. Saweetie tugged at her skirt and gazed down to her left.

In the fourth pic, the songstress was captured sitting on the edge of the car with her hands placed on her knees. Saweetie stared in the opposite direction for this snap.

She geotagged her upload with Miami Beach, informing fans where these photographs were taken.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 351,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.3 million followers.

“You are the baddest in the game period,” one user wrote.

“It’s crazy how beautiful you are,” another person shared.

“MISS DIAMONE HARPER I AM OBSESSED WITH YOU,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“I f*cking love you queen!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a semi-sheer top and leggings while on a boat. Saweetie wore a bikini top of the same color underneath and went barefoot for the occasion. She tied her dark hair up but left the baby hairs to rest down the side of her face.