Rachael Ray’s Pal Anne Burrell Comments On Her Pal’s Strength In Behind-The-Scenes Pic, Calls Her ‘Amazing’

The talk show host and Food Network star smiled in the new snap, taken at the guest home of her New York State property.

Rachael Ray was all smiles and cooking again in a behind-the-scenes pic taken in the kitchen of her guest house, where she, husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella Boo Blue have lived since a fire tore through their home in Lake Luzerne, New York on August 9.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, the Food Network star was applauded for her perseverance by longtime friend and fellow chef Anne Burrell.

“The strength you have is just AMAZING!!!!” said Anne, one of many who were inspired by Rachael’s ability to put on a brave face and honor her work commitments.

Other fans added their remarks as well.

“I LOVE watching you cook in your own home and having John share his cocktail recipes…you two are a great couple. You will overcome this together,” wrote one follower.

“Wishing you all the best of luck on the new season. You are so brave and inspiring,” said a second user.

In the caption of the share, the talk show host and Food Network star explained that she had started production on both her syndicated series and a weekly cooking show. She gave fans a timeline of when they could expect new episodes of both.

The snap showed Rachael with a bright smile on her face as she leaned into a nearby camera.

On the sides and in front of her, a myriad of cables, lights, and monitors was set up. The tangle of wires and equipment overtook one area of the home, a hallway where a brick wall was seen.

The cabin features high ceilings where a myriad of large beams could be seen as they supported the upper area of the structure. Dark wood floors and light-colored walls dominated the cozy space. The kitchen appeared to be separated by a sitting area to its right.

Rachael has worked from home since the coronavirus pandemic began and remotely broadcasted segments for her talk show. This will be the first series of shows for the Food Network that she has filmed from her home. Prior to this, episodes of 30 Minute Meals were shot in a studio in New York City, where she and John also have an apartment.

Her New York state property suffered extensive damage after a blaze started in a fireplace chimney reported USA Today. Rachael’s abode, which sits on over 200 acres, features two structures. One is the original home she called her “cabin in the woods” where, 25 years ago, she agreed to rent to own the residence before finally purchasing it. A second structure, where she currently lives, is also on the same land reported The Inquisitr.