Ariana Biermann, 18, Flaunts Weight Loss In A Red Snakeskin Bikini While Cuddling Her Boyfriend

The 'Don't Be Tardy' teen's fit figure wowed fans.

Ariana Biermann showed off her apparent weight loss, her glowing tan, and her love for her boyfriend Aaron Scott in two stunning bikini photo shared to Instagram. In a new upload on Wednesday, September 9, the 18-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star and her man flashed big smiles during a picnic in the sun.

In the first, Ariana rested her head on her boyfriend’s shoulder while they both put their fit figures on show.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter showed plenty of skin in a stylish snakeskin bikini. The red top featured two triangles and two thin string that tied around her neck with another around her torso.

She wore bottoms in the same python-print that sat low underneath her navel with a thin piece of material over her hips. They perfectly highlighted her slim and toned torso and gave her 631,000 followers a good look at her abs and her long legs that were placed over Aaron’s.

Brielle’s natural beauty shone through as she pulled her long, brunette hair back into a messy bun.

Aaron put his arm around his girlfriend in a pair of black swim shorts as they sat on blankets. The duo chowed down on fruit and pretzels.

In the second photo, the lovebirds gazed into one another’s eyes. The college student placed her left arm around the back her boyfriend’s neck and her other on his abs as she showed off her long, manicured nails.

Plenty of fans shared sweet messages for the couple in the comments section of the upload, which has received more than 28,800 likes.

“So beautiful, happy for you,” one person commented with a heart emoji.

Others asked about her fitness plan.

“You look amazing how did you lose so much weight!?! No shade just amazed!!” a second person commented.

“Girl how did you [loose] all the weight?!!!!?” another wrote.

“Looking fit as can be!! Gorgeous! What’s the plan that got you there?” another asked.

In the caption, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an orange heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has put her bikini body on show on social media recently.

Last month, the reality star stunned in a skimpy light blue string two-piece from her mom’s line, Salty K, as she pulled a pretty dangerous pose while several feet above the ground.

Ariana upload two photos of herself to Instagram as she perched on the edge of a wooden outdoor balcony, only holding on to the side with one hand.