Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Runs To Eric To Complain About Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 11 dish that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will run straight to his father. The dressmaker has had enough of his stepmother’s interference and tells Eric Forrester (John McCook) what his wife has been up to, per SheKnows Soaps.

Ridge Runs To Daddy

Ridge is furious with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), but instead of directly confronting her, he chooses to speak to his father. He informs his dad that Quinn is out of control and has been manipulating them the whole time.

As reported by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants the dressmaker back and asked him to come home with her, as seen in the image below. Quinn overhears the conversation and immediately calls someone and tells them to get to her house as soon as possible.

It appears as if she may call either Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to inform her that Brooke is making moves on her man. Shauna may rush over and get Brooke to back off her husband. Alternatively, Quinn could call Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and let him know that Brooke wants to reunite with her ex-husband.

Either way, Ridge will be furious when he realizes that Quinn has been interfering in his love life again. He wants her to back off and will ask his father to speak to her.

Home is where the ???? is ????‍♀️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OmECDQxi30 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 9, 2020

Quinn’s Manipulation Continues

Quinn will continue to scheme against the former couple. She has a personal vendetta against Brooke and vowed that she would ruin her. She and Shauna already schemed to get Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to file the divorce papers and now they just need to keep them apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she wants Ridge to focus on Shauna. She figures that she needs to let him realize what he has in her best friend. She will hint that her bestie deserves more than some drunken memories in a Las Vegas chapel.

Quinn wants him to do right by Shauna and to give her the wedding that she deserves. She offers to throw them a wedding at the Forrester mansion so that they can renew their vows in a beautiful setting. She knows that Shauna wants a do-over and Ridge can prove that he is committed to his marriage by granting her request.

Ridge will find himself torn by Quinn’s suggestion. On the one hand, he genuinely likes Shauna and enjoys spending time with her. On the other, he’s still in love with Brooke and believes that they are destined to be together.