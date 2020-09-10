‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Stars React To Denise Richards’ Exit From Show After Two Seasons

Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and more hit social media following the bombshell news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are reacting to the announcement that Denise Richards will be exiting the Bravo reality show after two seasons.

Following the bombshell news that the Wild Things star won’t be returning for a third season on the long-running reality series, past and present RHOBH diamond holders hit social media with comments.

On Twitter, Erika Jayne, who has starred on the show since 2015, posted a questionable meme just as the news about Denise broke. The “Pretty Mess” singer shared a GIF from the 1980s sitcom Small Wonder that showed a young boy slamming a door in a little girl’s face.

“Bye,” Erika captioned the tweet.

The singer did not tag Denise in her post, so it is possible she was marking the end of Season 10 as the second half of the reunion aired on Wednesday night. But in the comments to the tweet, many fans blasted Erika for what they perceived as a “mean girl” meme targeted at her former co-star.

In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, Garcelle Beauvais simply wrote simply, “PLOT TWIST.” The RHOBH newcomer has been one of Denise’s few supporters on the cast this year. In the comments to Garcelle’s post, many fans feared she was hinting that she would be following her friend out the door.

John Tsiavis / Bravo

It’s no surprise that Brandi Glanville also chimed in on Denise’s exit. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was at the center of the drama this season after she alleged that she had an affair with Denise, who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018. The Bold and the Beautiful alum has vehemently denied the Drinking and Tweeting author’s claims about their relationship.

In her tweet, Brandi noted the timing of Denise’s exit announcement, which came just before the reunion aired on Bravo.

“The word of the night is calculated timing,” Brandi tweeted. ” Are you f*cking kidding me?”

The outgoing Housewife also received support from fellow ex-RHOBH star Camille Grammer Meyer. After a fan asked Camille to let Denise know that she will be missed and that people tuned in specifically to see her on the show, she replied, “Will do.”

And when another commenter speculated that Denise is leaving because she got caught “in so many lies” and is embarrassed by it all, Camille fired back with, “She told the truth.”

Denise has not yet posted on Twitter or Instagram about her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she did not live-tweet at all as her final reunion aired.