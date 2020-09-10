AEW News: Miro Comments On His Debut Promo, Takes Further Shots At WWE

Hours after making his AEW debut on Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite, WWE alumnus Miro took to his official YouTube channel to discuss his introductory promo and the thought process behind it. He also took aim once again at his former employer, specifically its recent shift to a virtual fan experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Miro revealed late Wednesday night on YouTube that he “absolutely meant every word” he said on Dynamite, stressing that for the past decade, he had been told about an “imaginary brass ring” that he needs to grab in order to become a top-tier star in WWE. In particular, he reminded his viewers that he wasn’t joking around when he told the company he once worked for to shove the figurative ring “up [their] a**.”

According to Miro, who was previously known in WWE as Rusev, he had spent the past few days thinking of what he should say during his debut while trying to deal with the excitement that he was feeling ahead of his initial AEW appearance. He also touched on the meaning of his new moniker, which he suggested goes beyond the fact that he was introduced onscreen as the best man for new colleagues Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s upcoming wedding.

“[Thankfully] Everything worked out well, and today is a special day because it is the best day ever. The Best Man name is not a gimmick. I really do feel like I’m the Best Man, the best professional wrestler in the world.”

As Miro debuted in front of about 1,000 live fans at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the Bulgarian wrestler also commented on WWE’s ThunderDome fan experience, which allows viewers to appear on television as virtual audience members watching from their homes.

“[U]nlike the other place, in AEW, we actually do have a crowd,” he remarked, adding that it was a “fantastic feeling” for him to appear in front of a live audience, limited as it may have been.

As Miro had previously teased the possibility of retiring from in-ring competition to focus on his love of video games as a Twitch streamer, he also used his latest YouTube video to clear things up with fans who may have thought he was really “done” with wrestling. He explained that while he will continue streaming content on the platform, he remains as passionate as ever about wrestling, especially now that he’s in AEW — a promotion he described as being the “best” in the world.