Mary J. Blige Wears Low-Cut Gold Dress With Thigh High Slit For ‘Cultured’ Magazine

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to announce that she has graced the latest cover of Culture magazine. In true Mary fashion, the music icon slayed a number of outfits that cemented her queen status.

In the first pic, Mary revealed the front cover which saw her in a gold dress that was very low-cut. The garment featured a thigh-high slit, which exposed her large rose tattoo on her upper thigh. Over the top, she wore for a cape of the same color. The “Can’t Take You Off My Mind” hitmaker wrapped a belt around her waist and completed her ensemble with leather thigh-high boots. Mary is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long blond straight locks. She placed a gold crown on top of her head and accessorized with dangling earrings and a couple of broaches. The singer rocked pointy nails that were decorated with different colors and patterns.

Mary posed in front of a plain black backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and the other on her thigh. The Grammy Award-winner gazed in front of her with a fierce expression and looked like royalty.

In the next slide, Mary stunned in a one-shouldered metallic turquoise crop top paired with a matching skirt that was slit open on the right side. She donned a pair of emerald green suede thigh-high boots and wore her long locks down. Mary knows how to make a statement with her earrings and opted for thick gold hoops.

In the third and fourth frames, the entertainer sported a black jumpsuit that was cut-out around the midriff area. She showcased her toned stomach and wrapped herself up in a black cape that had a long train. Mary tied her hair up and completed the outfit with black boots.

In the fifth and final slide, she looked sensational in an oversized orange-and-white tie-dye garment. Mary styled her long blond hair in braids while owning triangular-shaped hoop earrings.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“THE FLIEST TO EVER DO IT!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Mary you are just serving looks. You look amazing,” another person shared.

“You are a Queen indeed and a goddess. I love MJB,” remarked a third fan.

“When I say she has the best wardrobe in the entire celebrity world, I mean it,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this week, the Mudbound actress also revealed that she was also Health magazine’s cover girl for their latest issue, per The Inquisitr.