NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks For Warriors ‘In Three Months,’ Says Former West Exec

Will the Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Warriors rumors become a reality in the 2020 offseason?

After their 2019-20 NBA season came to an end earlier than most people expected, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have started to become the center of trade rumors once again. Antetokounmpo may have recently reiterated his desire to stay long-term in Milwaukee, but there are plenty of things that could happen until he officially signs a new deal with the Bucks. If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension this fall, there’s a strong possibility that the Bucks will consider entertaining offers for the “Greek Freak.”

One of the top landing spots for Antetokounmpo, if he and the Bucks decide to part ways in the 2020 offseason, is the Golden State Warriors. Despite saying that he still wants to remain in Milwaukee, a former Western Conference executive confidently told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report that Antetokounmpo will be heading to the Warriors “in three months.”

If Antetokounmpo chooses to leave the Bucks, he will likely prefer to join a big-market team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title next year. That’s why Pincus believes that the Warriors, who are expected to have a healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, are an “obvious fit” for the “Greek Freak.” Having a plethora of trade assets, the Warriors will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 offseason.

According to Pincus, Golden State could offer a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, the No. 2 overall pick, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-rounder to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

“The Warriors can offer the massive contract of Andrew Wiggins ($94.7 million over the next three years), along with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, a lightly protected future Minnesota Timberwolves first-rounder and Eric Paschall. Wiggins’ contract is far from ideal, but the Bucks may feel compelled to make the best out of a bad situation. High picks can be extremely difficult to come by.”

Trading all those assets would undeniably be a no-brainer for the Warriors since they would be acquiring another MVP-caliber player in Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo would tremendously boost the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, shot-blocker, and lockdown defender. If he meshes well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors will not only be able to return to title contention, but they will also have the opportunity to revive their dynasty.