Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Generous Curves & Busty Chest In Daring Bikini

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra posted a new sexy video clip to the social media platform on Wednesday, September 9, in which she flaunted her curvy figure in a bikini.

The model stunned in a white string bikini. The top appeared to be on the smaller side, barely covering her ample chest and giving viewers an eyeful of cleavage. The material covering her chest was pulled apart to the sides to show off even more skin. The bikini bottoms were fastened at the hips in several strings of glitzy material and rose high on her pelvis. The eye was drawn to Pamela’s narrow waist and curvy hips and thighs. She pulled her brunette curls into a bun perched at the crown of her head and flaunted a set of manicured nails.

The clip was filmed at an outdoor bar in Rio de Janeiro, according to the geotag on the post. Pamela is a Swiss-Brazilian model and she often posts content to the social media site that is photographed or filmed in Brazil. In the clip, Pamela sat on a blue chair next to the bar, which featured white tiles and a wooden topper. In the background was a smattering of outdoor furniture, palm trees, and larger buildings in the distance.

As the film began rolling, Pamela leaned back in the chair and looked down at her body while adjusting her top with one hand. She rested her other arm on the bar, securing a bottle of water in her hand. The camera panned from top to bottom, showing off Pamela’s thighs and moving down to her feet. She gazed at the videographer with a closed-lip smile on her face and then looked off at a distant point.

The influencer left a short caption on the post, asking if anyone wanted water. Her followers appeared to go crazy for the new video, leaving nearly 900 comments in the first day. It was also viewed more than 130,000 times. The comments section was filled with compliments for Pamela and messages consisting entirely of emoji, featuring fire icons, hearts, tongues, clapping hands, and heart-eyed smileys. Many of the messages were written in Pamela’s native language of Portuguese.

“I don’t know if I’d rather be the chair or the camera person,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning!” a follower wrote.

“If perfect was a person, that’s u..nice video,” another fan added.

“I can’t get enough of you!” read one more message.