‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Teases Shauna About Tricking Ridge Into Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 10 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be a little uncomfortable after Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) joke hits a little close to home, per SheKnows Soaps. The former Vegas showgirl will feel uneasy when Wyatt unintentionally hits the nail on the head.

Mother Visits The Beach House

Shauna pops by Wyatt and Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) place. Although Shauna previously updated Flo about her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she hasn’t seen Flo’s boyfriend since she came back to Los Angeles. The two women fill him in on her “drive-through” wedding with the dressmaker.

Wyatt, who is usually very laidback, pokes some fun at Shauna. The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that he teases Flo’s mom about the nuptials and says something which will make her feel ashamed. He knows where Shauna comes from and may say something about her hitting the big-time with the multi-millionaire by tricking him into marriage or filing the divorce papers on his behalf.

While Wyatt probably does not intend to make her feel this way, Shauna is guilty of much. She did all of the above and then some.

Shauna’s Feeling Guilty

The former showgirl has been struggling with her conscience since making her vows in an all-night chapel in Vegas. She and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) schemed to get Ridge to marry her and make it legit.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she got hold of Ridge’s phone and then sent a text message to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She instructed him to file the divorce paperwork so that he and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage could be dissolved.

As seen in the above image, Ridge was very drunk when he arrived at the chapel. He could barely stand and was in no state make solemn vows. However, Shauna knew the wedding officiant and forced him to marry her and Ridge. He didn’t want to officiate the ceremony because the dressmaker was barely coherent. But, she insisted that he complete the nuptials.

When Wyatt teases Shauna, he is unaware that his remarks are spot on. She struggles to keep her feelings in check as he jokes about the wedding. She knows that she and Ridge would not be married if she had not manipulated the situation to her advantage.

Flo may realize that her mother feels uncomfortable and may change the topic. She will get Wyatt to lay off and tell her mother that Wyatt is just being silly. Although Shauna may brush off the comments, she will need to live with her guilty conscience.