‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, September 9: Brooke Asks Ridge To Come Home

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 9 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) working at Forrester Creations. He was making some alterations on Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) dress and talked to her as he tweaked. He said that he was glad that she and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were talking, per SheKnows Soaps.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) entered the office. She told him that she was still upset with both Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). They were both betrayed by their significant others. She wondered why he married Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) and if he was having a mid-life crisis. However, the dressmaker defended his new wife and said that she was a wonderful woman. Katie felt that even though Brooke kissed Bill, the only man for her sister was Ridge.

At her daughter’s apartment, Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were excited. Shauna was moving into the Forrester mansion. She couldn’t believe how lucky she was and wondered if she should bring her old clothes. They both reminisced about their humble beginnings in Las Vegas. Shauna still felt guilty about how her marriage came about, but Quinn urged her to stop being negative. As seen in the below image, Quinn said that nobody would ever discover their secret.

Brooke visited Eric Forrester (John McCook) at his home. He was glad they could still be friends despite the rivalry with Quinn. He encouraged her not to give up on his son. He said that she should focus on their love for each other and to fight for Ridge.

Eric left for Forrester Creations. There he ran into Katie. He knew that she was going through a rough patch. She admitted that it was tough but she would get through it. She informed him about her earlier conversation with Ridge. Both Katie and Eric realized that they felt the same way about Ridge and Brooke getting back together again. They wanted them to reunite.

Brooke isn’t giving up! ???? What do you think Ridge will do next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/ZoCkqfqHD5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 9, 2020

Ridge walked into the living room to find Brooke at his dad’s house, as seen in the above video. He told her that Katie wanted them to get back together again, as reported by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. Brooke immediately launched into a tirade against Shauna and Quinn. She felt that they were manipulated and recalled having experienced the same feelings when Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) interfered in their relationship. She wanted to know if this was how it was going to end for them. She couldn’t believe that he wanted to stay married to Shauna.

Quinn eavesdropped on their conversation. She heard Brooke asking Ridge to go home with her. When she realized that Brooke was making another play for her ex-husband, Quinn called someone on the phone. She told them to get over to her house as soon as possible.