Cosplay Model Liz Katz Sizzles In Sexy Witch Costume & Busts Out Of Corset

Cosplay model Liz Katz took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, to post a new sexy snap that featured her in a witch costume.

The costume consisted of a black strapless corset bodysuit that clung to the model’s narrow waist and curvy hips. It emphasized her busty chest, showing off an eyeful of cleavage. The corset featured a ribbed texture and a tie at the chest, which was left open to reveal more skin. The bottom part of the bodysuit hugged her pelvis and hips and flaunted a bit of Liz’s sculpted backside and upper thigh. Liz added a pair of thigh-high black tights that included cut outs at the knee in the shape of a jack-o-lantern face. She also sported transparent handless gloves that extended to her elbow.

Liz added an elaborate witch’s hat to complete the outfit, which consisted of a wide brim and a gauzy material hanging down from the sides and back that was decorated in multiple spider webs. She wore her blond tresses loose and flowing across her shoulders.

The photoshoot took place in a living room space that was decorated with Halloween paraphernalia and included a large skeleton, a skull, and a couple of pumpkins in different sizes and colors. The cosplay model perched on a black velvet sitting chair that was placed next to a fireplace. She sat with her knees pulled underneath her to give her followers a better view of the knee cut outs and brought one hand up to touch the hat. Liz looked directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a smile.

In the caption of the post, Liz told her fans that it was basic witch season and added that pumpkin spice and yoga pants are nice. She signed off with a hashtag for Halloween.

The post earned close to 20,000 likes and dozens of comments from Liz’s adoring fans within the first five hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many social media users complimented Liz on her outfit and stunning figure while others asked questions about her baby. Liz is currently pregnant.

“You put a spell on me,” one Instagram user joked in relation to the costume.

“Ahhhh adorable!!!” another follower commented.

“Liz very sexy outfit. Happy Halloween,” another fan wrote.

Plenty of other followers resorted to emoji to express their reactions to the new snap, leaving strings of heart, fire, and heart-eye smileys in their messages.