Kylie Jenner Rocks Multicolored Bandeau Top With Bucket Hat For ’90s-Inspired Outfit

Reality star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in a ’90s-inspired outfit. The successful businesswoman is no stranger to making headlines and knows how to get her followers talking.

Jenner stunned in a bandeau top that featured a multicolored print all over. She displayed her decolletage, which she decorated with a couple of necklaces. Jenner paired the ensemble with white joggers which she tucked into her long white socks and a light pink bucket hat. She completed the attire with white Nike lace-up sneakers that showcased their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Jenner wore her long straight hair down and held onto a small pink handbag. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she rocked acrylic nails that were pink. On her right hand, her tips were green. However, on the other hand, they were yellow. Jenner accessorized herself with a couple of rings and small earrings.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the media personality was snapped sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. She kept the door open and tilted her head up while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Jenner covered her eyes with her hat while being captured slightly further back.

In the third and final frame, she rested the side of her face on her shoulder and placed her left hand on her upper right arm.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 7.1 million likes and over 22,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 195.2 million followers.

“You are everything to me!!! and this is EVERYTHING,” one user wrote.

“You killed with this,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“You are looking so pretty. Your style is everything,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being able to choose a car based on your outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered black crop top that displayed her toned midriff. Jenner opted for a pair of high-waisted red leather pants that were loose-fitted with a red bag around her shoulder that featured a thick chain as a strap. She completed her fit with red-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers and sported her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part.

Unsurprisingly, her post gathered in more than 8.2 million likes within 14 hours.