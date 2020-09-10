Pia Mia Stuns Fans In Snakeskin-Print Crop Top With Denim Jeans & Green Heels

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in an eye-catching ensemble. The Guamanian singer and actress knows how to make a statement with her fashion and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a green snakeskin-print crop top that was tied-up at the back and featured thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. She paired the attire with high-waisted light blue jeans that were loose-fitted. Pia completed her outfit with green heels, which gave her some extra height. She rocked pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces. Pia plaited the top half of her long straight blond hair and wore the rest down.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sporting an over-the-shoulder pose in the middle of a dark alleyway. Pia looked down and placed one hand in her front pocket. She gave fans an eyeful from behind and showed off the hairbrush in her back pocket.

In the next slide, Pia crouched down and parted her legs open. She tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the fourth frame, Pia was captured from head-to-toe standing up. She lightly tugged at her locks and held the brush in her other hand. Pia stared over to her left and displayed her side profile.

In the fifth pic, she bent forward and held her hands on her upper thighs. Pia pushed her hair over her left shoulder and sported a fierce look.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, and makeup artist, Ariel, for helping her look glamorous.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“U ARE SO PRETTY OMG I LOVE U,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YESSSSS YOU KILLING IT BABYYYYYY,” another passionate person shared, adding numerous heart emoji.

“Body goals,” remarked a third fan.

“B*tch why you so pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a white bra top paired with shorts of the same color that fell just above the knee area. Pia showcased her pedicured toes while rocking white stilettoes.