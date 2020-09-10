Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Flaunts Her Cleavage & Booty In Cheeky Dance Video

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showcased her curves in a revealing outfit for a humorous video update. In the clip, she was recorded wearing a body-hugging top and a pair of tight pants as she tried out some provocative dance moves at the wrong time.

The Brazilian has gained a large online following thanks to her insane skills with a soccer ball, but in this clip she focused on dancing. She was filmed at home, and stood in front of a couch as the video began. Benetti – who has earned the moniker “The Muse of the Freestylers” – had her long dark hair straight down. The athlete wore a black and white halter top which had thin criss-cross straps in the front, and left part of her cleavage exposed. She also rocked a pair of white jeans along with all-white sneakers. The outfit went with the color scheme of the room. Benetti accessorized with several necklaces, bracelets on her left wrist, and a smartwatch on her right wrist.

At the start of the clip, Benetti faced the camera as music from Cardi B’s hit song “WAP” started to play. The 29-year-old jumped into the air towards the camera while kicking her left leg up. She turned her body to the side and jutted out her curvy booty with her knees bent while flashing a sultry glare at the lens.

The music suddenly changed to a more “wholesome” song as Benetti’s mother was seen walking into the room. She had her hands on her hips and a disapproving look across her face. Benetti stayed crouched down and pretended to move along to the new music. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample assets in the revealing top, and the soccer star looked back at her mother while shrugging.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – the model joked about her mom coming in at the exact wrong moment. She added see-no-evil and cry-laughing emoji along with several hashtags including “#wapchallenge” before uploading the footage on Wednesday.

Many of the Sao Paulo, Brazil native’s 1.3 million Instagram followers noticed the funny vid, and more than 70,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button. Benetti received nearly 500 comments, as her replies were littered with cry-laughing emoji.

“This is totally true,” one follower commented.

“You should have just kept going,” a fan wrote while adding a look emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Benetti showcased her juggling abilities while flaunting her figure when she managed to take her shirt off as she balanced a soccer ball on her head.