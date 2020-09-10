AMC Announces Original ‘The Walking Dead’ To End With Super-Sized Season 11

While the original 'Walking Dead' series will conclude, there are still plenty of current -- and new -- spinoff series to keep fans tuning in.

AMC is set to end its original epic zombie apocalypse TV series, The Walking Dead, with a super-sized eleventh season, according to a statement issued by Skybound, the company behind the comic and gaming side of the universe. However, the news is not entirely grim as there are still plenty of spinoffs coming up as well as in development.

The news was also released about additional episodes in development. These 24 episodes will air in 2022, according to the statement, and be a two-year spectacle.

While, for many, the conclusion of the original show will be a sad announcement, AMC’s chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, also revealed some good news.

“It’s been ten years gone by; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” he said.

“What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Starting in 2023, the current showrunner for The Walking Dead, Angela Kang, will head a new project that will center on popular characters, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa Mcbride). As yet, further details are scant. However, fans are already speculating that this will mean that the often-shipped duo will be guaranteed to survive Season 11 in order to turn up in the spinoff.

An episodic anthology is also being finalized and is titled Tales of the Walking Dead. According to the press release, this show will focus on “new or existing characters, backstories, or other stand-alone experiences.” Several other, as yet, unnamed projects are also reportedly in the works.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the final episode of Season 10 was delayed due to the social distancing requirements arising from the current coronavirus pandemic. This means that viewers are still waiting for the final installment, which will now air on October 4. Once this concludes, the new limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere. Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is also scheduled to air. This means that while one series is coming to an end, there is still plenty of content set within the same universe to keep zombie fans satisfied.