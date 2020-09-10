MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In Small Shorts While Posing With Her Dog

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off her athletic figure while spending quality time with her dog in her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she looked stunning in a tiny top and body-hugging shorts that accentuated her curvy backside.

The 21-year-old has been taking it easy since her victory at Bellator 243, and in this post she cuddled up with her mini golden doodle named Champion. Loureda and her pooch were adorable together as they posed in her apartment. Her long dirty blond hair was tied up in a high ponytail, and she rocked a sportswear ensemble that put her body on display. She wore a white sports bra that embellished her cleavage, and left her shoulders and back exposed. Loureda complemented that with a pair of tight-fitting black shorts. Her pooch looked handsome in a blue collar, and a matching blue and white jacket.

The first photo was a closeup of the pair as the Miami, Florida native pushed her pet’s face close to her own. In the background green palm tree wallpaper, and a motivational quote written on the wall could be seen. Loureda looked beautiful as she tilted her head and had a content smile across her lips.

In the second snap, Loureda showed off her revealing outfit, while her furry companion stood on her thigh and put his paws up on her shoulder. A couch and a cardio machine were visible in the background as the flyweight was captured from the side while sitting on a small chair. The Tae Kwon Do expert puckered her lips and treated fans to an eyeful of her chiseled midsection, and curvaceous booty.

Loureda tagged her makeup artist, and the person who did her lashes in the post along with Champion’s page, and Lululemon. She added a heart emoji in the caption before uploading the pics Wednesday night.

Many of the Bellator competitor’s 502,000 Instagram followers took notice of the cute snaps, and nearly 26,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over six hours after they went online. Loureda had more than 200 comments in that time. UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with two heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Multiple fans expressed envy for Loureda’s canine companion.

“What a lucky dog,” one follower commented.

“You still shock me. Stunning!” an admirer wrote.

“Omgggg sooo cute,” a fan replied.

“Can’t wait for you to sleep someone else!” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Loureda flaunted her figure in a strapless bikini while posing on a boat.