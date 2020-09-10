Brit Manuela Shows Off Tiny Waist & Flat Tummy In A Baby Blue Bikini

Another day, another smoking-hot look from Brit Manuela. The model and fitness trainer steams up her Instagram page on a regular basis with photos of herself showing off the results of her dedicated fitness regimen, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

Brit appeared to be outside in the September 9 addition to her page. She sat on top of a couch with plush blue cushions and stretched her arms out to either side of her as she stared off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She looked ready to venture into the sun and work on her tan, as she was clad in nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini from PrettyLittleThing that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Brit stunned as she showcased her gym-honed physique in the baby blue two-piece that showed some serious skin. The swimwear included a t-shirt style top with cap sleeves that clung tightly to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. It was tied in a tight knot underneath her bust, leaving her toned midsection and tiny waist completely exposed for her fans to admire. It also featured the phrase “Tan Lines” underneath the collar in bold black lettering.

The 26-year-old opted to go even scantier with the bottom half of her look, which was a pair of racy bikini bottoms in the same baby-blue hue. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off Brit’s sculpted thighs and killer curves as she worked the camera. It also featured a thin waistband that was tied high up on her hips, drawing even more attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Brit teamed her barely there swimwear with a set of dainty hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace to give the look a bit of bling. She styled her long brunette locks in a half-up, half-down hairdo that spilled over her shoulders in messy waves.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Brit’s sizzling new social media share and did not hesitate to express their love for the model in the comments section.

“Omg such a babe,” one person wrote.

“Love this color on you! So pretty,” praised another fan.

“Your abs are absolute perfection,” a third follower remarked.

“Very exquisite,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 26,000 likes within five hours of going live.

Brit seems to stun her 1 million-plus followers no matter what she wears in her photos. Recently, the social media star sent temperatures soaring when she rocked another blue bikini in a sexy video share. Fans went wild for that swimwear look as well, awarding it-ready look, awarding it over 45,200 likes and 1,173 comments to date.