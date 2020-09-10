Anna Katharina Looks Bronzed & Beautiful In A Dainty String Bikini At The Beach

Instagram sensation Anna Katharina went full bombshell in her most recent pic on Wednesday night. The model flashed her bronzed bod in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked smoking hot in a unique, dainty bikini with a colorful floral print with burgundy lace detailing. The teeny top featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline exposed her abundant cleavage as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs. Fans also got a brief peek at her lean thighs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold dangling earrings.

Anna posed with her hip pushed out and both of her hands near her chest as she tugged at her top. She arched her back slightly and turned her head to the side as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a white sand beach and some rolling green hills could be seen. Plenty of houses, tall trees, and a cloudy blue sky were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed off of her forehead. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and blew in the wind.

Anna has amassed more than 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 8,900 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re so fire. Killing itttt,” one follower stated.

“You would great on a beach in Cancun like a sexy Mayan princess,” another wrote.

“Wow!!!! Your in Amazing Shape!!! Your Also Smoking Hot!!!” a third comment read.

“That body is Amazing!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her insane physique in her snaps. She’s often photographed wearing sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a scanty red bikini as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 400 comments.