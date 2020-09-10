Sarah Harris Snaps A Sizzling Mirror Selfie In A Golden Yellow Bikini: ‘So Ready For Summer’

Sarah Harris gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The Playboy model put together a unique set up to snap a sizzling selfie at her home. She placed a black round mirror on the seat of a trendy rattan chair, angling it up so her incredible body would fill up as much of the glass as possible as she gazed at the screen of her cell phone to capture the perfect shot.

In the caption of the post, Sarah expressed that she was “so ready for summer.” Though there are still a few more months until the season returns where she lives in New Zealand, she was already dressed for the warm weather in a skimpy bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Sarah looked like a total smoke show in a golden yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a skimpy top with a plunging neckline that tiny cups that were hardly enough to contain her assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and underboob to give the snap a seductive vibe. It featured contrasting black shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms as well as a buckle closure in the middle of her chest that drew even more attention to her busty display.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of high-cut bottoms that teased a glimpse at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a unique double waistband with one set of straps that sat at an angle across her midsection and another that buckled across her waist. The design created a small cutout in the shape of a half-circle that accentuated her flat midsection and abs.

The skin-baring snap seemed to make a major impression on many of the model’s 2.2 million followers. It has amassed over 6,500 likes within six hours of going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Wow love this shot so much,” praised another fan.

“What a shapely body you have,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolute babe!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing off her curvaceous figure in racy ensembles on Instagram. She is often seen sporting scanty swimwear, cropped shirts, and lingerie.

In another recent post shared in August, the model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her ample assets in a semi-sheer black bodysuit. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 18,000 likes and 303 comments to date.