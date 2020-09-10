Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Enviable Curves In A Teeny Cloud-Patterned Bikini

Instagram model Jasmine Sanders impressed her 4 million followers with her latest bikini post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, showed the celebrity flaunting her incredible figure. In the caption, Jasmine posted three images of clouds in honor of the bathing suit’s distinctive pattern.

The cloud-patterned two-piece featured thin straps that tied up around her neck in a halter-style. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front and revealed the celebrity’s cleavage as well as plenty of her tanned skin. The briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips and did up in neat little bows.

Jasmine’s long golden braids hung down over her shoulders, with some resting on her toned thighs. When played, the clip showed the model resting her hand on her hip as she rocked her body to one side, her hair swaying behind her as she moved.

The model completed the look with a pair of large gold hooped earrings. A delicate chain was also worn around her neck and it featured a bejeweled cross pendant.

Jasmine appeared to be sitting on a white mat as she posed, her legs out in front of her body. In the background, a pink metallic container could be seen. Dappled light also helped to show off the Instagram sensation’s stunning outfit.

As soon as Jasmine posted the video, her followers were eager to respond. Within 19 hours, the clip had gathered more than 71,000 likes and plenty of attention via comments from her adoring fans.

For many, their attention was immediately drawn to the unique swimwear.

“Luv the colour of the bikini!! So good against the colour of your skin,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Cute bikini,” another user stated.

Whereas, others were eager to respond to Jasmine’s fine looks.

“Prettiest Barbie!!” a fan declared in reference to Jasmine’s Instagram handle, Golden Barbie.

“Girl you look so amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also using two of the heart-eyed emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also resorted to using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire ones. However, the kissing emoji also featured regularly.

Jasmine often shows off her enviable figure via her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her buns while standing in front of a mirror. Wearing vibrant purple strapless lingerie, her admirers were certainly impressed as the mirror reflected multiple images of the celebrity.