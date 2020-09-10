Larsa Pippen Displays Her Hourglass Figure As She Lounges By The Pool In A Pink Bikini

Reality TV hottie Larsa Pippen returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday night. The model showed some skin as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Larsa looked hotter than ever as she opted for a pink snakeskin-print string bikini. The skimpy top fastened around her neck and behind her back as it flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The plunging neckline also exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it showcased her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the swimwear. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and some sparkling earrings.

Larsa lounged by the swimming pool in the shot. She had her knees bent as she leaned back on her elbows with her back arched while staring into the lens.

In the pool behind her some colorful balls floated in the water, as well as a raft. Some pink lights illuminated a large balloon arch, as a big sign with her name on it could also be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous waves that tumbled down her back.

Larsa’s over 2 million followers didn’t hesitate to respond to the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also left over 180 messages about the photo during that time.

“Allways [sic] look good my friend,” one follower wrote.

“I love absolutely everything about this!” another stated.

“I could look at this pic all night!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are one of the most stunning women that I have ever seen. You’re a true princess and your inner beauty shows just as much as your outer,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her gym-honed curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting barely there bathing suits, tight dresses, skimpy shirts and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in her a teeny brown bikini and a matching long-sleeved blouse that she left open to show some skin. That snap was also a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 470 comments.