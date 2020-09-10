Lindsay Brewer Flashes Her Cleavage In A Plunging Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘Best You’ve Ever Had’

Race car driver Lindsay Brewer went scantily clad in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday night. The model flashed her cleavage while calling herself the best in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a revealing crop top. The tan shirt featured thin straps that fastened behind her back and showcased her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her bare chest underneath. The garment also included metal clasps in the front.

She teamed the top with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and fit tightly on her tiny waist as they showcased her lean thighs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shots.

In the first photo, Lindsay posed with her hip pushed out and her thumbs looped inside of her pockets. She pulled her shoulders back and tilted her chin downward as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her smiling for the camera as she left one hand hanging at her side while the other grabbed the ends of her hair and soaked up some sun. In the background a large window could be seen. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers immediately began to respond to her latest post by clicking the like button more than 9,800 times within the first 24 minutes after it was published to her feed. She admirers also hit the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages.

“Always blessing my feed,” one follower declared.

“Best I never had. Lol!!!” another joked.

“You are gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Your good looken [sic],” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and sexy dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay most recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a stunning black crop top that laced in the front, as well as a pair of matching jeans. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 44,000 likes and over 500 comments.