Casi Davis Puts On A Cheeky Display As She Goes Braless Under Gold Shirt

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent cheeky post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, showed the celebrity braless under a gold-colored satin shirt.

The creative pic displayed two of the model, meaning that both sides of the loose-fitting long-sleeved shirt from the fashion label Pretty Little Thing was revealed in all its glory.

From the front, it was revealed that the item of clothing plunged down low and showed off Casi’s cleavage as she crossed her arms casually in front of her chest.

However, many of her followers commented on the fact that a little of her booty was also shown in the backside version. With one hand resting underneath the shirt and positioned on her waist as she gazed at some artwork on the wall, some of her toned thighs and smooth rear was cheekily on display.

Casi stood in front of a small painting depicting what appeared to be two lemons and an egg against a dark background. The artwork featured a gild-edged frame that was in keeping with the celebrity’s golden attire.

The model also wore a pair of enormous hooped earrings to further compliment the theme. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over her shoulders and back.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the photo had already garnered more than 11,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

Many people commented on the painting in the image, comparing the celebrity to a work of art as well. In fact, one user insisted that Casi was worth much more than the thousand words usually assigned to each picture.

“More than art a masterpiece,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I’ll take two of you,” a fan joked in relation to the double-take shot.

“Love it. That’s creative!” another user stated.

“Golden queen,” a fourth person wrote, adding a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her admirers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular was the heart and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the theme of Casi’s update, the fire emoji was also used a lot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi recently showed off her buns in a video post to her official social media account. Squatting in the waves at the beach while wearing a string bikini, her fans looked on in captivation as the water washed over her.