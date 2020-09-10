Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Sheer Nude Lingerie From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Victoria Villarroel teased her Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself wearing lingerie from Savage X Fenty, and they responded with lots of love for the post.

In the selfie, Victoria leaned on her side on the wooden floor in a spacious living area that featured large windows and a fluffy white couch. The scene outside featured lots of greenery, trees, and sunshine. She wore a sheer nude teddy adorned with rhinestones across the chest. The see-through garment gave viewers a peek at her flat stomach and nipped-in waist while showing off a generous view of her cleavage. The pose also revealed a tattoo she had on one forearm. She had her shapely legs stacked atop each other, and her positioning revealed a thigh gap.

Victoria wore her short dark brown hair pulled back in a small ponytail that hung in a little curl at the crown of her head. She accessorized with a shorter and longer gold necklace, gold bracelets, and a matching ring. Victoria held her phone up old-school selfie-style in front of a mirror to snap the picture, and her hand sported a long, light-colored manicure. Her other hand rested on the floor as she leaned her weight onto it. The model looked at her phone’s screen, and she held her full lips slightly open.

Victoria’s fans shared a lot of positivity on her post. At least 102,000 hit the like button to show their appreciation, and almost 300 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the Savage X Fenty ambassador. The flame emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies as Instagram users indicated they thought she looked hot in the teddy.

“OMG, Victoria, I love this! Your body is goals. You literally bless my feed. I need this, too,” gushed a fan who added a high five emoji.

“D*mn, now I wish I would’ve gotten this. It looks amazing on you,” a second Instagram user wrote along with a flame.

“Yes, beautiful! Listen, we’re going to need some sort of disclosure/warning before you drop HEAT like this on the timeline,” joked a third devotee who left lots of flames and hearts to emphasize the point.

“You are drop-dead gorgeous! You’re doing amazing, sweetie, and you’re my dream girl. Keep up the great work,” a fourth follower wrote.

Victoria often treats her fans with sexy shots of herself in various bikinis, sexy outfits, and products from Rihanna’s lingerie brand. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model showcased her voluptuous figure in a mustard bikini near the ocean.