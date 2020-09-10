Holly Sonders Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bodysuit & Discusses Potential Fragrance

On Wednesday, September 9, Fox Sports television personality and professional golfer Holly Sonders shared a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The tantalizing picture, which was taken by professional photographer Kenny Roland, showed the 33-year-old posing in what appears to be a bathroom with large windows that overlooked a city. Makeup products had been placed on the counter. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holly turned to the side while holding a blue perfume bottle and posed in a way that looked as though she was spraying the fragrance on her wrist. She turned her neck to look toward the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Holly flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky white bodysuit that showcased her pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation finished off the sexy look with sparkling earrings and a delicate bracelet.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a half-ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, Holly revealed that she may have her “own fragrance for retail” and proceeded to ask her followers for name ideas. She then stated that the commenter with the “[b]est suggestion will win a cash prize.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill Holly’s request.

“Playing for keeps: a new fragrance by holly sonders [sic],” wrote one follower.

“‘Out of bounds’…. or ‘O.B.’…. it’s striking and golf themed!” remarked another Instagram user.

A few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Holly, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Been working out [b]eautiful? Hot, hot, hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of bicep, winking face, clapping, fire, and 100 emoji to the comment.

“BTW, [y]ou are as talented as you are gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with three red heart emoji.

The photo appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 1,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Holly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a low-cut swimsuit and a pair of tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 5,000 times since it was shared.