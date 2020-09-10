Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Enviable Curves While Wearing Tiny Daisy Dukes And Thigh-High Socks

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer wowed her 2 million followers with her recent scantily clad post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, saw the celebrity wearing a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes, crop top, and thigh-high socks as she took the selfie.

Niece, who has always been vocal about her looks, mentioned the fact that the shots were taken before the use of silicon in order to achieve some of her curves.

“Four score and 700 cc of silicone ago,” she joked.

The Instagram sensation wore a short-sleeved black top that was unbuttoned down the front. As a result of this, some of her lacy bra poked out as she pulled the item of clothing up to reveal plenty of her toned stomach and tiny waist.

Niece teamed this with a minuscule pair of faded Daisy Dukes that sat low over her hips. She completed the look with a cream pair of cable-patterned thigh-high socks.

In the first snap, Niece stood as she took the selfie and her reflection was captured in a large gilt-edged mirror. Her dark hair was haphazardly flicked to one side and cascaded down over one shoulder as she posed. In the background, two glass vases filled with white stones and matching branches could be seen. The second pic saw Niece kneeling on the floor of a bedroom in order to capture her enviable curves.

At first glance, it appeared that Niece wore the same clothing. However, upon closer inspection, the second shot revealed the slight differences in her attire.

As soon as Niece posted the images, her followers rushed in to respond. Within six hours, the set had racked up 71,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her dedicated admirers.

“What a babe. Stunning as always,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your body is impeccable,” a fan declared.

“That belt is amazing, so hot,” another user joked in relation to the leather choker that she wore around her neck in the first snap.

“Beautiful eyes always amazing pics,” a fourth person wrote, also using the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular was the heart, heart-eyes, and fire ones. Even though Niece’s shots were focused more on frontal views, the peach emoji also got quite a workout.

Niece often shares risque content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she displayed plenty of her underboob while rocking a cropped gray sweatsuit.