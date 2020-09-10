Celeb Trainer Kathryn Freeman Flaunts Her Booty In Daisy Dukes

Celebrity trainer and fitness model Kathryn Freeman wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform. In the sultry snap, which she shared on Wednesday, September 9, Kathryn posed in tiny shorts so short that she nearly revealed her derriere.

In the photo, Kathryn stood tall on a hardwood floor. She angled her body to the side, one arm touching the kitchen counter, her other hand raking her fingers through her hair. She looked ahead of her, her lips slightly parted. Her dark tresses tumbled down her back in curls that nearly reached her waist.

She wore a faded purple button-down shirt that rode up on her midriff, exposing her toned and taut abdomen. She paired the top with light-wash Daisy Dukes that were ripped at the hems. The bottoms dipped low on her stomach but sat high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Kathryn arched her back, which made her booty pop. The shorts curved around her backside, almost exposing her derriere.

Her shapely legs seemed to stretch on forever. Fans could catch a glimpse at the tattoo on her calf, which snaked its way down to her foot. She completed the ensemble with glittering, purple-blue stilettos with red bottoms.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the fitness model shared a motivational message with her fans, explaining she can help them transform themselves, but physically and mentally.

Her loyal followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower Kathryn with compliments and praise.

“I think I would literally die if I saw you in person,” gushed one follower, punctuating their comment with a crying-laughing emoji.

“WOW!!!! Very beautiful!!” exclaimed a second social media user, following up their message with multiple flame emoji and smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Never been a role model kinda person.. but you! You’re mine. #therealbodygoals,” shared a third fan, adding a flame emoji for emphasis.

“Gorgeous,” declared a fourth person, including three red hearts.

At the time of this writing, the photo received close to 20,000 likes and hit nearly 200 comments.

This is just the latest time that Kathryn posed in a pair of Daisy Dukes on her Instagram account. She recently uploaded another image, this time sporting dark-wash denim bottoms that fit more like underwear than like shorts. In the picture, she tugged on the waistband, giving the shot a sexy vibe. For that photo, she opted to wear a tight-fitting tee that also accentuated her bust.