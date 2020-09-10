Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Tiny Khaki Shorts & Shares ‘Another Big Eyes Moment’

Britney Spears took to Instagram with a pair of pictures to showcase her big, beautiful eyes while tugging on her tiny shorts. Her followers quickly responded by offering lots of praise for the singer’s post.

In the first shot, Britney stood in front of a white background, and she wore a cream-colored, hand-stitched crop top that she got from Morocco. The garment had a square neckline and puffy sleeves that buttoned up the front. Her shirt had brown, orange, and tan stitching on it. Britney paired the handcrafted top with a pair of tiny khaki shorts, which she tugged down, revealing a hint of an intimate tattoo she had near her hipbone and showcasing her toned abs.

Britney looked into the camera’s lens with a toothy grin, and her eyes popped in the shot. The “If U Seek Amy” singer wore her wavy blond hair back in a messy ponytail, letting a fringe of bangs and tendrils frame her face. She accessorized with a black choker that featured a sparkly flower in the center, and a white necklace that was slightly longer.

The second photo of the entertainer was a closeup. In it, Britney had her eyes open wide, and she had her lips pursed for a serious look. Dark lace straps from the garment she rocked underneath the crop top were visible on her shoulders.

In her caption, Britney revealed where she bought the clothing, and her followers quickly shared plenty of positivity. Nearly 55,000 hit the “like” button, and at least 2,200 Instagram users took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her.

“Britney is absolutely glowing here. I love you, queen. I hope you are OK,” replied one fan, adding heart-eye emoji to complete the message.

“You have an even bigger heart, and I’m slightly obsessed with trying to understand what’s going on with you. You have the most beautiful smile in this world,” a second follower gushed, adding a rose.

“You’re beautiful and strong, and we are fighting with you. We love you,” a third devotee enthused along with a fairy emoji and pink double hearts.

“You look so good, Brit. I’m obsessed with pulling that waistband down. You should show your smile more often because it’s gorgeous,” replied a fourth Instagram user, who followed up with red lip emoji.

Britney often wears shorts, which she tugs to showcase her tattoos. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore similar bottoms in a video where she also addressed the strange conspiracy theories that people have created about her.