Amanda Elise Lee Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Athletic Ensemble

Fitness model Amanda Elise Lee stunned thousands of fans on social media when she shared some new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, September 9. The bombshell shared the content with her 12 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 34-year-old Canadian was photographed indoors, seemingly in a gym, for the slideshow, which included two images. Amanda positioned herself directly in front of the camera and alternated between two sultry poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she posed from her right side, raised her hands up to her locks, and propped her booty out. She pouted and directed her strong gaze straight into the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, she squatted from her back, and looked away from the camera.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back and styled into a single braid that cascaded down her back.

She showcased her famous curves with a scanty athletic ensemble. The model rocked a sporty, gray top that featured peach detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The tight garment highlighted her assets and its plunging neckline exposed a great amount of cleavage. The cropped top also showed off her toned core.

She paired the number with matching gray leggings. The bottoms seemed to be made out of a stretchy material that hugged her figure, displaying her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

Amanda finished the look off with a pair of white and gold Nike Air Maxes, several bracelets, and large hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model called herself “humble.” She also revealed that her attire was designed by Bo And Tee, an online clothing brand she frequently promotes.

The series was met with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from her social media users, garnering more than 48,000 likes in just three hours after going live. More than 400 followers took to the comments section to overload Amanda with compliments on her fit physique, her good looks, and her outfit.

“You look gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented.

“Looking awesome as usual, Amanda,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You are truly stunning,” added a third fan.

“Such a lovely soul you are,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The fitness guru has taken to social media to share plenty of jaw-dropping images this summer. On September 3, she posted a series of pics showing her in yet another skimpy pink workout set, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 109,000 likes, before being taken down.