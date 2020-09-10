At First Glance Suzy Cortez Appears To Go Bottomless In Latest Revealing Instagram Update

Risque Instagram sensation Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.3 million followers with her latest scandalous post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, showed the celebrity laying on a bed, apparently sans pants.

The model wore what appeared to be a black crop top and nothing more as she posed. Supporting her body weight with one hand, Suzy held her phone up with the other in order to take the selfie.

She rested on a charcoal-colored duvet which was folded back to show the white sheets below. Suzy posed in front of a large mirror and this showed off more of the bed, including several fluffy pillows.

Her dark locks were straightened and hung down over her toned back as she captured the image.

One muscular leg hung off the side of the bed. The other was bent and pointed toward the ceiling. At first glance, it seemed that Suzy had forgotten to put on panties before taking the snap. However, upon closer inspection, what appeared to be the thin black strap of her thong could be seen. Regardless, her enviable booty was the highlight of the shot and it made very little difference regarding how much skin was on display.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had gathered 13,200 likes and plenty of attention via her fans in the comments section.

Many of the comments were in Spanish, often referencing the word “hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful,” according to a Google translation. The Portuguese word “perfeita” was also in demand. According to Context Reverso, this word means “perfect.”

“The queen of the world,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“POSTERIOR ON” a fan declared.

“Gorgeous,” another user wrote, also several of the heart emoji for further emphasis.

Considering the language barrier, a variety of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. Considering the content, the peach and tongue-hanging-out emoji were also used, sometimes in long strings as fans eagerly displayed their reaction.

Suzy often shares extremely risque content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a similar pose yesterday. Wearing black underwear, the Miss BumBum World titleholder for 2019 leaned over the edge of a chair while thrusting her backside into the air. Needless to say, her admirers were suitably impressed.