‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Flaunts 31-Week Baby Bump And Celebrates A Huge Milestone

Lindsay Arnold looks amazing in a fall-like ensemble.

Lindsay Arnold may not be able to take part in the new season of Dancing with the Stars, but she is clearly okay with that. She is already 31 weeks along in her first pregnancy and she has enjoyed sharing many milestones along the way. On Wednesday, the professional dancer posted an Instagram share to her 845,000 followers showing off her growing baby bump and revealing that she hit another milestone. She also gave some updates on how she has been feeling during her third trimester.

In the recent photo, Lindsay posed for the camera on the front porch of what is likely her home in Utah. She stood in front of a big black door with a slim window on one side. There was a step from the porch to the door and a matching chair that was sitting off in the corner barely visible. The expectant mom was situated in between the light brick walls of the porch wearing a white long-sleeve sweater that hugged her blossoming baby bump. She also sported a pair of black skinny jeans and that was a reason for celebrating, according to Lindsay.

She revealed in her caption that this picture was the very first time that she was photographed in maternity jeans. The 26-year-old dancer paired the outfit with black ankle-length boots with a low chunky heel.

The blond beauty left her long locks hanging down her back, as seen in the Instagram share. One arm was bent with her hand touching the side of her head, while the other hand cradled her belly.

Lindsay admitted that she was finding that her third trimester is kicking her butt. With her little girl rapidly growing in her belly, that has left her with some ligament pain, as well as exhaustion. She told her fans how excited she is to meet her first child in just a few short weeks.

Her post was met with plenty of encouraging words by her fans. Despite missing her on Dancing with the Stars, they are excited for her new little one to arrive.

“Absolutely glowing,” one of her followers told her.

“How do you stay skinny while pregnant!! Amazing girl!” said a another fan.

“There’s that baby bump! Adorable!” a third person said.

“You look great, making this look easy,” complimented a fourth admirer.

Lindsay has been keeping herself fit during her pregnancy. Earlier this month she posted a cardio workout and her followers were amazed at how well she moved this far into her pregnancy.