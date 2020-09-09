Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Underboob Sweat After Latest Workout

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. In the caption of the update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, the celebrity revealed that she had done a strenuous workout even though it was a whopping 105 degrees outside.

“Climbed a tree and went for half a hike,” she wrote.

Yovanna wore an Alo Yoga outfit in a light shade of gray. The top featured a round neckline, long sleeves, and a crossed section at the bottom. Because of this detail, some of the model’s toned stomach was on display. However, it was the underboob sweat that everyone seemed to be focused on.

She teamed this with a pair of tightly -fitted bike shorts. They had a rolled down waist as well as a thin white stripe down either side. Her dark hair was parted to the side and tumbled down messily over one shoulder in two of the shots.

Sharing three images, Yovanna was resting against a pole in the first one as she gazed demurely at the camera. In the background, a path and plenty of trees could be seen.

The second snap showed the celebrity smiling for her intended audience. She was reclining in what appeared to be the tree that she climbed during her workout. Pulling at the edge of her top, more of her midriff was revealed.

Finally, Yovanna was shown standing in front of some scraggly trees. With her hands firmly on her hips, the Instagram sensation looked ready to conquer anything.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already racked up more than 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“You did all that and still look fine. I’m speechless,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So so beautifull!!” a fan declared.

“Ur so fine ur so fine ur so fine,” another user stated.

“Is the temperature hot or are you hot?” a fourth person wrote, adding the red-faced sweating emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. There were plenty of instances of the heart, heart-eyed, and fire ones as well as clapping hands and sun emoji.

