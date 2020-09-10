Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In Unbuttoned Sheer Blouse & Strappy Bralette In Latest Instagram Update

On Wednesday, September 9, Kristin Cavallari shared a stunning snap with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken by professional photographer Dennis Leupold, showed the television personality posing in front of a white backdrop. She arched her back and placed one of her hands on the top of her head with the other raised in the air. Kristin turned her neck and lowered her gaze, as she parted her lips.

For the photo, the former Very Cavallari star opted to wear an unbuttoned billowy black blouse. The revealing garment showcased Kristin’s strappy bralette that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She tucked the blouse in a pair of chic high-waisted black pants. As for accessories, the 33-year-old sported delicate earrings and a matching pendant necklace from her jewelry brand Uncommon James. Her shoulder-length honey-colored hair was also styled in loose waves and a deep side part.

Kristin tagged the Instagram accounts of stylist Dani Michelle, makeup artist Ash K Holms, and hairstylist Justine Marjan in the body of the post, suggesting that they had assisted with her glam look.

In the caption of the post, Kristin advertised for the release of Uncommon James’s “DEMI-FINE collection.”

The photo appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Quite a few of Kristin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“D*mn sexy mama,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Simply Gorgeous Shot,” added a different devotee, along with two blue heart emoji.

“The post divorce glow is real,” remarked another admirer, seemingly in reference to Kristin’s recent split from Jay Cutler.

“So beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the mother-of-three.

As fans are aware, Kristin is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny black bikini while posing with her friend, hair colorist Justin Anderson. That picture has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.