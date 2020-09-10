Sarah Houchens Displays Fit, Petite Physique: ‘Let’s Go For A Sunset Walk On The Beach’

Instagram model Sarah Houchens took to her social media page on Wednesday evening with a short video that delighted her 1 million followers. The petite blonde looked incredible posing at the beach wearing a tiny bathing suit that displayed her enticingly fit figure. The post racked up over one hundred likes in the first five minutes after it was uploaded.

Sarah’s bikini was raspberry shade that complimented her pale hair and golden complexion in the waning evening sunshine. It featured triangular cups that were pushed far away from one another, maximizing the visible amount of bare decolletage. Spaghetti straps tied in bows behind her neck and around her rib cage.

The bottom of the suit rested high over each hip and dipped alluringly low in the center, many inches beneath her navel.

Light poured over her figure, beautifully accentuating the distinct lines of muscular definition stretching across her abdomen and thighs.

Sarah wore her beachy tresses casually styled, letting the messy waves blow in the gentle breeze.

She walked along the water toward the camera at the beginning of the clip, leaving a trail of deep footprints in the damp sand behind her. She had both hands around the front straps of her suit and gazed shyly down at the ground for a moment, then looked up at the camera and flashed as wide smile as she passed.

The next section of the video showed Sarah on her knees with her hips cocked to one side. She posed with both hands behind her head, then adjusted her bikini bottoms in a seductive manner. Low waves rolled rapidly onto the shore behind her.

The next cut was a brief close-up of the model as she toyed with a few tendrils of hair.

The post ended with a stunning shot of Sarah leaning against a craggy rock face, staring off into the distance with one hand at the crown of her head. She bent her left knee and pointed her toes.The light beautifully illuminated her body.

Sarah credited the musical artist Shallou for the song used during the reel, which was appropriately entitled “…Love.”

Sarah’s Instagram followers quickly flooded her comments section with the same sentiment, expressing their adoration for the gorgeous model.

“Ok wow I’m obsessed with you,” raved one fan.

“Gorgeous light,” declared a second person.

Just a few weeks ago, as reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah showed off her famous abs in a sultry post in which she posed provocatively on her knees wearing a matching black bra and panty set.