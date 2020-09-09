Lyna Perez Flaunts Pert Derriere In White Bikini & Mesh Cover-Up

Lyna Perez treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself lounging outside in a tiny bikini and a sexy mesh cover-up, and they responded with lots of love.

The model sat on a low gray couch outdoors with lots of sunlight shining on her sunkissed skin. She wore her highlighted brown hair on top of her head in a high ponytail, and the lengths cascaded down in soft waves. Two shorter straight pieces in the front fell out of the pulled-up style that framed her face from a center part. Lyna’s body faced away from the camera, and she looked back over her shoulder with a closed mouth smile on her pink lips.

Lyna wore a pair of white bikini bottoms that were thong-style, which showcased her rounded backside, and the sides rose over her curvy hips. Over the bottoms, she wore a white mesh strapless cover-up and nothing else on top. Her pose protected her modesty while revealing a generous glimpse of her sideboob. A large window in the background showed a bit of the model’s reflection along with reflections of green trees.

In the caption, Lyna quoted a few lyrics from Meghan Thee Stallion’s song, “Girls In The Hood.” At least 77,100 Instagram users hit the like button in support of the photo, and nearly 4,000 fans also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the model, with many using the flame emoji to indicate how they felt about her summery outfit.

“Lyna, you look amazing! So pretty. I was thinking about you all day,” wrote one Instagram user who added to orange hearts.

“Oh, you are naughty! I’m showing this pic to Santa. Just kidding, you’re looking so fine,” a second devotee teased, including a laughing smiley and a purple devil with the message.

“That’s my girl! You are my ultimate dream, Lyna. This picture is on fire,” declared a third follower who added hearts and smilies to emphasize the point.

“You are so beautiful! You always look so incredible! I think that you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth fan enthused, adding different hearts, heart-eye, red lip, and diamond ring emoji.

Lyna regularly thrills her fans with a variety of sexy photos and videos of herself wearing bikinis and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her generous curves in a small two-piece while walking around outdoors in a video for Bang Energy.