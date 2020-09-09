Camila Bernal Flaunts Her Killer Curves While Doing The ‘WAP’ Challenge In A Yellow Bikini

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.3 million followers with her latest video post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, showed the celebrity doing the social media famous “WAP” challenge.

The Instagram sensation wore a bright yellow thong bikini in order to perform the challenge that originated on TikTok. Using Cardi B’s song, celebrities and fans have been replicating the dance moves in the clip and posting it to the social media platform. Camila had done the same but then shared it to her Instagram account so that all of her fans could witness it.

While many of her supporters were mesmerized by the video, Camila did not seem overly impressed with her version.

“I apologize to everyone who watched this from the security cameras,” Camila joked in the comments.

Camila wore her dark locks in a braid while she performed the provocative dance moves. She was in a room that had fake grass beneath her and stainless steel siding. To one side, a gray weave chair could be seen.

As she moved, her thick thighs jiggled and impressed those who follow her.

“You know it’s real when that thang jiggle,” one admirer wrote, also using a string of the heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

At times, the celebrity dropped to the floor on all fours as she gyrated in time to the music. She also jumped up and did a high leg kick, impressing her supporters as she continued to perform.

As soon as Camila posted the video, her followers flocked to respond. Within four hours, the clip had already amassed more than 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

For those that are at work, please be aware that the following video contains potentially questionable lyrics so caution should be advised.

“Wow that was great,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. That includes the ruins of Egypt, the beauty of Lake Como, a sticky date pudding with ice cream, and the Kim K sex tape,” a fan declared.

“That body tho,” another user stated.

Many of her followers also resorted to using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about her “WAP” challenge clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the peach emoji was also prominently used.

Camila is never afraid to show a little skin in her social media updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her killer curves while wearing nothing more than a black thong and pink suede boots.