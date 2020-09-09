‘RHOBH’ Housewives Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Glam Up For Reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp get glammed up before throwing dirt on each other during part 2 of the show’s reunion. The housewives all posted pictures on social media of their fabulous reunion looks on Wednesday hours before the episode airs.

Lisa tweeted a picture of herself giving the camera a sexy smolder while she wears the wig she named “Joan” after Joan Crawford. She strikes a fabulous pose showing off her gold sequined Alex Perry dress.

“I’m ready for Part 2. Are you?,” she tweeted simply. The tweet can be found here.

While Lisa has rubbed many fans the wrong way after feuding with former friend Denise Richards, some fans have stayed loyal and are replying to her tweet to express how much they this look that she is serving.

“RIIIIIINNNAAA YOU’RE A QUEEN,” one fan cheered.

“You are literally always ready for anything Keeping the hustle alive,” another stated.

“Most definitely can’t wait! No doubt tonight is going to be something else. Love you Lisa!” a third enthused.

Erika also posted selfie of her glamorous reunion getup. She wears a David Koma white and silver-sequined embellished mini dress. Her hair is in a new age bob, and her long eyelashes, thick brows and full, shiny lips are stark contrasts to the kooky face she is making in the picture.

“My thoughts on tonight’s reunion..” she joked in the caption commenting on her facial expression.

While some fans are put off by this quirky look, others are stunned by her beauty.

“Your eyelashes are unreal,” one user wrote in the comments section.

“Howwwwww are you getting more and more beautiful?! My favorite “housewife” ever! Always 100% real!” another added.

“You don’t even look real! You’re so amazing! ♥️♥️♥️ I love all your comebacks! You take zero crap and I love it! You tell em how it is!” a third exclaimed.

Teddi shared an epic throwback tweet in honor of the occasion. She celebrated three years of being on the show by posting all three of her reunion outfits. For her first year, she wore a white strapless dress with a statement necklace. The following season she wore a long-sleeved silver shimmery dress with dangling earrings. For season 10, she wears Bronx and Banco Zoe metallic dress. Her dresses aren’t the only aspects of her look that have changed over time. Her hair has changed colors from dirty blonde to light blonde to pink. The tweet can be found here.

The ladies are ready to turn heads with more their words and their looks Wednesday evening.