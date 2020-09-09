Natasha Oakley Is ‘Feeling Wild’ In Leopard-Print Bikini & Wrap Skirt

Natasha Oakley channeled her inner jungle cat in a new Instagram post this week. The Australian babe shared a collection of images on her feed that showed her rocking a leopard-print bikini with high cuts to show off her insane legs and ab muscles.

The photos saw Natasha posing just outside the Bannisters Port Stephens Hotel, according to the post’s geotag. She stood on a stone path between two wooden lounge chairs. Behind her, small spotlights lit up the walls. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the sun washed over Natasha and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked ready to soak up every last drop of sun in her swimwear.

Natasha’s look included a tie-front top with a plunging neckline that did little to cover her busty chest. The tight knot squeezed her ample cleavage out.

Natalie’s toned abs looked better than ever in this two-piece. She paired the tiny top with a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the piece remained low on her waist to showcase her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass shape. The sky high cuts perfectly showcased the MONDAY Swimwear founder’s shapely legs.

Natasha completed the outfit with a cream-colored sarong in a sheer material wrapped around her waist, though only for one photo. She also sported a gold watch, a brown shoulder bag, and brown sandals. Her blond hair fell down her shoulders in loose waves.

In the first image, Natasha stepped forward with one lengthy pin and held the sarong behind her in both hands. She looked off into the distance as the sun hit her body. Another action shot showed the model lifting the sarong and flexing her abs as she took another step.

Natasha also included a sultry close-up photo of only her torso. The skirt was tied around her curvy figure as she popped one hip out to the side.

The post received more than 18,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under a day as people expressed admiration for her flawless physique.

“This is the best suit on you!” one fan said.

“So gorgeous. Your body is incredible!” another user added.

“Oooooh she’s stepping out!!” a third person wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“The best photos I’ve seen all day,” a fourth fan said.

Natasha has proven that she is one of the best models for her own brand. Last month, she rocked a black two-piece from MONDAY Swimwear that showed off her curves, which her followers loved.