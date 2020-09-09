Yanet Garcia Reveals Her Cheeky Assets In Stunning Thong Pic

Mexican model, host and one-time viral meteorologist Yanet Garcia continues to tease fans with stunning snaps of her pert derrière on Instagram. On Wednesday, September 9, the 29-year-old teased her 13.4 million followers with a rear-view shot of her body covered by little more than a black crop top and a Bamboo gray mix G-string thong as she posed near a bed.

It was the same scanty outfit and setting that had featured in another recent update. However, while her face, bare navel and voluptuous hips and thighs were perhaps her most prominent attributes in that post, Yanet’s latest offering shifted the focus to her taut, yet curvaceous booty.

If the replies in the post’s comment thread were any indication, her fans had no problem with the uploading of an older pic that featured familiar visual elements. On the contrary, they were seemingly ecstatic to see the Sharknado 5: Global Swarming star from another angle.

“Te amo mucho amor eres hermosa, piernotas,” wrote one fan in Spanish, which Google translates as, “I love you so much, my love. You are beautiful, your legs.”

“Bootyful,” added another impressed user.

“Your boyfriend is so lucky,” joked another admirer.

“That will be my new screen saver,” commented a fourth fan.

In the sexy photo, Yanet stood at the foot of a large bed that appeared to be in a hotel room. While her left leg was planted firmly to into the floor on the near side, her right knee had been bent upward and was resting upon the mattress. As a result, the curvature of her right buttock was emphasized beyond that of its counterpart.

Yanet’s round cheeks were almost completely exposed as only a small patch of gray fabric appeared atop the space that divided them. The small of her back was also visible just below the lower reaches of her crop top.

Although Yanet’s rear side was exhibited in the greatest detail, her left was also visible in the photo, including half of her perky bosom, which was tightly conformed to by the aforementioned shirt. Her face was also visible as she had turned her head to the side and looked over her shoulder with her eyes partially closed.

The model’s lips were parted in a seductive manner as the picture was snapped and her lengthy, auburn curls draped down her back to add further sizzle to the scene.

Yanet’s sultry update was a big hit on Instagram, racking up well over 250,000 likes in under an hour after appearing on her feed. Moreover, nearly 2,000 comments had been left on the post.