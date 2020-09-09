Skai Jackson Says She Got Caught ‘Red Handed’ Days Ahead Of Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut

Skai Jackson may have worked up an appetite.

Skai Jackson will be showing off her dance moves next week on the season 29 premiere of Dancing with the Stars and that means plenty of rehearsal time until then. The former Disney channel star was recently spotted taking a stroll seemingly to the rehearsal studio in Los Angeles. She posted a photo for her 6.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday showing off a chic outfit and carrying her yummy lunch in a familiar bag.

The 18-year-old actress looked chic and stylish wearing a simple white dress that clung to her petite figure. Her toned legs were exposed up to her thighs, She added some brightness to the ensemble by throwing on a waist-length coral jacket that featured zippers on each sleeve and more zippers on the front. Skai wore the jacket flapping open as she walked. She completed her outfit with a pair of comfortable black sneakers with pink soles.

Skai also had on a black mask that had “Do Not Disturb” written in purple letters across the front. Over her shoulder was a black purse that hung down to the side of her thighs. She had one hand holding onto one of the handles. In the other hand she carried a red and white bag of food. The Jessie star gave out a hint as to what was in the bag, although most of her fans knew right away that it was from Chick-fil-A. She indicated in her caption that she was caught “red handed” and then followed that up with a chicken emoji. She also responded to a fan saying that she had breakfast minis from the popular fast food chain.

Skai’s thick short hair was styled with a deep side part with most of her luscious locks falling over to one side of her face. It looked like she may have had the a hair clip as well.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere on Monday, September 14, and Skai’s fans are getting excited to see her perform on the ballroom floor, as they noted in their comments.

“I can’t wait to see you dance,” said one of her followers

“Yay!! Can’t wait to see who your partner is!” another persona remarked.

“Soooooo pretty skai. wish you all the best on dwts!!” a third fan told her.

Late last month, Skai was rumored to have been asked to be a part of the cast of the popular ABC show. She was spotted heading to the dance studio and was with DWTS pro Alan Bersten. That also brought plenty of speculation that she would be paired with him this upcoming season. A few days later Skai was confirmed to be a part of the celebrity cast. However, her partner has not yet been officially announced.