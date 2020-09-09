Kourtney Kardashian Lounges By A Lake In Neon Pink Bikini: ‘Too Hip’

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her insane curves in a new Instagram share on Wednesday. The reality star posted a sultry photo on her feed in which she rocked a neon pink two-piece as she lounged on a dock beside a lake. Her barely-there swimwear left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The camera captured Kourtney sitting on what looked to be a quilted bed just off a wooden dock. A small group could be seen in another boat on the water. Additionally, a forest and hill were covered in trees. It looked to be a beautiful and serene day as the sun washed over the eldest Kardashian’s tan skin. The scenery was breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on Kourtney.

Kourtney’s look featured a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck. The top had a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

Kourtney’s flat midsection was on show between the top and a matching high-cut bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

Kourtney’s only accessory was a blue bucket hat with black straps that tied around her chin. Her dark hair was damp and slicked back behind her head.

The mother of three lay on her side and perched on her elbow. She arched her body slightly in a way that showed off her curves. Kourtney also pointed her toes to elongate her pins and lifted one leg. She bit her thumb and stared off into the distance.

In the caption, Kourtney referred to herself as “too hip.”

The post received more than 337,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in under an hour as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Let us breathe Kourt,” one fan joked.

“You are literally the prettiest woman in the world, hands down,” another user wrote.

“I have been blessed by this beauty!!!” a third person wrote with flame emoji.

“The fact that you walk under the same sky as us… wild,” a fourth fan said.

Kourtney’s fan know that she can slay any look. Earlier this week, she and her sisters posed together in silky red, green, and blue ensembles. Many followers loved the sultry shoot, though there were some that pointed out a few Photoshop fails.