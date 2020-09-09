Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Stuns Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 10, tease that Victoria concocts a plan to ensure that both Adam and Victor pay for all the things they’ve done, and Nikki refuses to let Victor put all the blame for his younger son’s failings on herself. After several days in Genoa City, Noah packs his bags and leaves.

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) power move shocks Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria is tired of always doing everything right and still coming in second to Adam (Mark Grossman) in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) eyes. She nearly died after getting stabbed. On top of all that, she also broke up with Billy (Jason Thompson) and lost her position as CEO at Newman Enterprises for a while.

Now, Victoria wants to ensure that both Adam and Victor face real consequences for their actions. Her anger stuns Nick, but he also understands where she’s coming from in the whole situation. Nick has experienced many of the same types of things Victoria describes.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have issues because of Adam. Victor finds himself ruminating on all his regrets when it comes to Adam. If only he’d been there for his son as he grew up, perhaps Adam would be a different person now who wasn’t so angry and resentful of everything. Nikki doesn’t appreciate hearing Victor so upset, and she firmly reminds her husband that Adam tried to kill him by switching his medication. Nikki lists off many of the terrible things that Adam has done over the years, and she understands that Victor has regrets, but she’s unwilling to allow him to wallow in them.

Victor listens to Nikki, but he may not be convinced about everything she says. For Nikki, Adam is who he is, and there is nothing they can do to change him. It seems, though, that The Mustache still has hopes that his younger son can turn things around and lead a different life. Nikki wants to be truthful with her feelings, and she explains no matter how hard she’s tried, she cannot bring herself to love her step-son.

Finally, Noah (Robert Adamson) returns home. Sharon (Sharon Case) received some bad news during Noah’s visit, and he’s sure to be back to support his mother as she needs it, but for now, it is time for him to return to his life. He wishes that he could leave on a better note with his mom being cancer-free, but it isn’t the case for now.