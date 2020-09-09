Charlotte McKinney Shows Off Summer Body In Tiny Black Bikini

Charlotte McKinney gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, September 8, in a new post. The American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning new photo in which she sported a bikini that put her fit body fully on display.

McKinney — who rose to fame thanks to her Carl’s Jr. burger commercial — was photographed on a beach while she stood in front of the ocean. She was in a three-quarter stance, placing the front leg way ahead and stretching the other one back, in a walking motion. She turned her head toward the camera, shooting a fierce gaze toward the onlooker while opening her lips. Her blond was in a middle part and styled in natural waves.

McKinney rocked a solid two-piece bathing suit for a classic beach look. The bra had wide triangles that stretched over her sides. The inner edges were deeply cut, showing off quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The top boasted thin straps that went around her neck and back.

She paired her bikini with a gorgeous cover-up made from a semi-sheer fabric. It was grayish purple and boasted a light print all throughout. The garment was long-sleeved and McKinney wore the right side off her shoulder. She allowed the sleeve to fall to her elbow, baring this side of her chest and upper stomach.

In the caption, McKinney shared that she is not ready for summer to end yet.

The photo has attracted more than 20,600 likes and over 190 comments in under a day. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her killer looks and to interact with her caption.

“If I looked like this, I’d never let go of summer or wear anything other than a bikini!” one user raved.

“You are a physically perfect human being. Thank you for existing,” replied another fan.

“WOW just look at those gorgeous legs. They go all the way to Heaven,” a third admirer chimed in.

“It’s alright, you carry it on your shoulders [sun emoji] Beautiful pic,” added a fourth fan.

McKinney seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. As The Inquisitr has written, she previously turned heads with a cover shoot for Maxim, taken by photographer Josh Ryan in early 2017. The magazine often posts snippets from the session on its Instagram page, which was the case earlier this year. In this shot, McKinney sizzled in a pair of red vinyl pants that matched the Ferrari she was leaning against. She paired it with a black cropped tank top.